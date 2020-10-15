Prep Soccer Playoff Schedule- Thursday

The Section 8A girls and boys soccer playoffs are set to continue Thursday with four matchups on the schedule locally.

In boys soccer, the Sartell Sabres will take on the Cathedral Crusaders at Whitney Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Sabres ended the regular season with a 5-5-1 record before defeating Little Falls in the first round of the playoffs. The Crusaders check in with a perfect 11-0 mark and a win by forfeit over Rocori in the opening round.

The other half of the south bracket features the biggest rivalry in town, as the Apollo Eagles pay visit to the Tech Tigers at 7 p.m.

The Tigers were 9-1-2 in the regular season and beat Sauk Rapids-Rice in their playoff opener, while the Eagles boast a 7-2-2 record. The two teams tied 3-3 in their only regular-season meeting.

In girls soccer, the Sartell Sabres will host Sauk Rapids-Rice for a 4 p.m. start. The Sabres were 8-3 during the regular season and defeated St. John's Prep 1-0 in the first round, while Sauk Rapids-Rice finished 3-7-1 but beat Tech in the opening round.

At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday the Little Falls Flyers will take on Cathedral at Whitney Park. Cathedral was 6-2-2 during the regular season, then defeated Melrose 2-0 in the playoffs' first round. The Flyers check in with a 6-3-2 record and a playoff win over Apollo under their belts.