Prep Football Scoreboard – Week Six

The Rocori Spartans wrapped up a perfect regular season with a 28-8 win over Hutchinson Thursday night in Cold Spring. The Spartans are now 6-0 heading into the section playoffs.

Luke Humbert and Drew Schneider each had receiving touchdowns for Rocori, while Brady Linn and Camdyn Bauer each scored rushing touchdowns.

The Spartans will likely match up with Willmar one week from Saturday in Cold Spring.

UPDATE: Rocori is the #1 seed in 8AAAA and will host the winner of Willmar/Little Falls on Saturday, November 21st.

ELSEWHERE:

Albany 52, Cathedral 8

Milaca 28, Foley 14

Becker 35, Willmar 0

Paynesville 74, Osakis 42

Sartell @ Brainerd (CANCELED)