Prep Bowl 40 This Weekend At U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The 40th edition of the Minnesota State High School League's Prep Bowl Championship Series will take place Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2ND

Class "A" championship at 10:00 a.m.

Springfield (11-2) versus Minnesota (11-2)

Class "AA" championship at 1:00 p.m.

Barnesville (12-0) versus Chatfield (12-0)

Class "AAAA" championship at 4:00 p.m.

Simley (11-1) versus Hutchinson (11-1)

Class "AAAAAA" championship at 7:00 p.m.

Maple Grove (12-0) versus Rosemount (12-0)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3RD

Nine-man Class at 10:00 a.m.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-0) versus Spring Grove (13-0)

Class "AAA" championship at 1:00 p.m.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (12-0) versus New London-Spicer (10-2)

Class "AAAAA" championship at 4:00 p.m.

Elk River (12-0) versus Mankato West (12-0)

Back in August, the Minnesota State High School League’s Executive Committee of the Board of Directors approved the move to December 2nd and 3rd.

The League’s annual Prep Bowl is traditionally played over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Minnesota Vikings played host to the New England Patriots in a nationally televised game on Thanksgiving evening. With that game finishing late on Thursday evening, it was decided to ensure that participants and their supportive communities would have a quality championship experience with the dates pushed back one week.