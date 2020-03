The Cathedral Crusaders advanced to the second round of the Section 6AA boys basketball tournament with a 50-37 win over Maple Lake Thursday night. Jake Meyer led CHS with 12 points.

The Crusaders will take on top-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins Saturday at Halenbeck Hall. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

On Friday, the Apollo Eagles will host Sauk Rapids-Rice in the Section 8AAA Semifinals, while Rocori will take on Delano at St. Michael-Albertville High School.