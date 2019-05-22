Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard- Tuesday, May 21st
The Cathedral baseball team was dealt its third straight loss on Tuesday. The Crusaders fell to Albany by a 6-2 final score for just their fourth loss of the season.
Jon Bell and Sam Schneider each had runs batted in in the CHS loss, while Eric Faust added a pair of hits.
Cathedral is scheduled to play at Milaca Wednesday afternoon if the weather allows.
ELSEWHERE:
Softball (Playoffs)
8AAAA
STMA 15, Tech 1
8AAA
Alexandria 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
5AAA
Rocori 17, Dassel-Cokato 5
Becker 11, Apollo 2
6AA
Cathedral 12, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
Baseball
Alexandria 6, Apollo 0
Monticello 6, Tech 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, Sartell 1
Rocori 5, Brainerd 1