Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard- Tuesday, May 21st

The Cathedral baseball team was dealt its third straight loss on Tuesday. The Crusaders fell to Albany by a 6-2 final score for just their fourth loss of the season.

Jon Bell and Sam Schneider each had runs batted in in the CHS loss, while Eric Faust added a pair of hits.

Cathedral is scheduled to play at Milaca Wednesday afternoon if the weather allows.

ELSEWHERE:

Softball (Playoffs)

8AAAA

STMA 15, Tech 1

8AAA

Alexandria 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

5AAA

Rocori 17, Dassel-Cokato 5

Becker 11, Apollo 2

6AA

Cathedral 12, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Baseball

Alexandria 6, Apollo 0

Monticello 6, Tech 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, Sartell 1

Rocori 5, Brainerd 1