Postal Service Says No Mail Delivery in Minnesota Wednesday
UNDATED -- Due to projected deteriorating weather conditions related to Polar Vortex Jayden, postal delivery operations will be suspended on Wednesday for the following areas:
Minnesota
Western Wisconsin
Iowa
Western Illinois
Retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited.
There will be no collection mail pick up from businesses or collection boxes.
Additionally, there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up services.