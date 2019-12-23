Postal Delivery Driver Hurt by Suspected Drunk Driver

ALBANY -- A U.S. Postal Service carrier was hurt and an Albany man arrested after a crash authorities say was alcohol-related.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on County Road 154 just before 5:30 p.m. Friday. The crash scene was just northeast of Albany and involved a U.S. Postal Service delivery driver who was stopped to deliver mail.

Responding deputies found 60-year-old Alice Theisen of Albany suffering from minor injuries after her SUV had been rear-ended by a pickup. The driver of that pickup had fled the scene.

Officers later found the truck and arrested the driver, 31-year-old Jonathon Boundy. Boundy was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of DWI, criminal vehicular operation and leaving the scene of an injury crash.

Theisen was taken to Melrose Hospital for treatment.

