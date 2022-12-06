PORCH PIRATES DO MORE THAN STEAL

Most of us can't imagine why someone would steal from another person. It's an incredible violation of privacy, and unfortunately, the world we live in. According to ADT.com, Porch Pirates, (people who steal packages off the front steps of homes,) have several reasons they will take your packages. Some of them are hoping that they will find valuables inside that they can resell and make extra cash, and some people just get a thrill from stealing packages. But when something like this happens, it makes the crime even worse.

Kathryn Massaro/Facebook

IRREPLACEABLE MEMORIES

The items in these pictures are items that were very special to a woman named Kathy Massaro from Rochester. Kathy is reaching out to the Rochester community, her neighbors, and even the Porch Pirates who stole a very important package from her home, and asking for them to please return her items, no questions asked.

Kathryn Massaro/Facebook

The items that were taken would probably not have any value to a Porch Pirate, but they certainly have meaning for Kathy. The items that were stolen belonged to someone she was very close to; her deceased Grandmother.

Kathryn Massaro/Facebook

The package was taken from her residence on November 17th on 15th Street in Rochester. The package was last seen on November 17th between 2:30- 7 pm. Some of the items in this package included photos, cookbooks, sweaters, shoes and a lovebird statue.

Her message was clear. "If this was you, please return. I will ask no questions."

Kathy is also asking her neighbors to check their security footage from November 17th between the hours of 2:30 and 7 pm, to see if they can help her figure out who might have taken the package.

HOW TO AVOID HOLIDAY PORCH PIRATE ACTIVITY

This is the time of year that Porch Pirates really kick it into high gear. The temptation is high with packages seen on every porch everywhere they look. If you are having packages delivered this time of year, it might be best to make some plans:

Track your packages to know when they are arriving, and make sure that you or a trusted friend or neighbor will be there to bring the package in as soon as it arrives.

If you can, deliver your packages to your workplace if possible.

Have a security camera set up so you can see who took your packages and when they disappeared. This option may not get your packages back, but at least you have a chance and the cameras may deter the thieves

