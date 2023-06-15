It's been several months since Jeff and Becky Ponto were released from the hospital after being the victims of a vicious attack in their home back in November of 2022. While the road to recovery for them is long, it isn't lonely. The community of Ogilvie has stood with the Ponto family from the beginning, and they continue to lend a hand in various ways, including this Saturday at the Ogilvie Raceway.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

A post from the Ogilvie Raceway yesterday outlines the non-racing event that will be taking place, basically all day, at the raceway. The day kicks off with a pancake breakfast and ends at 1 in the morning Sunday with live music.

We are not racing this Saturday, but we hope that EVERYONE will join us sometime on Saturday, starting with breakfast at 8 am and ending with bands going all night long. Please help us support our friends that have always been here for us and this community, Becky and Jeff Ponto.

Games & Activities For Adults & Kids All Day

Pancake Breakfast: 8am-10:30am or until gone Silent Auction: 8am-6pm Bake Sale: 8am-1pm Archie rides with SPIRE Credit Union : 1-4 pm Burgers & Brats: 10:30am-4:30pm Spaghetti Feed: 4:30pm-7:00pm or until gone Beer Bust: 5pm-7pm

Live Auction: Starts at 7pm

Bands: 11am-1pm Larry Loftus & The Wild Horses 1:30pm-3:30pm 2 Peas In A Pod 4pm-7pm Whiskey Strippers Cody Brown will also playing before the silent auction. Live Band: 9pm-11pm Bad Jack 11pm-1am Northern All Star

Raffle tickets will be sold prior to the benefit & day of benefit if any are still available.

You can drop off or send donations to: Spire Credit Union, Jeff & Becky Ponto Benefit, 200 MN-23, Ogilvie MN 56358

Together we can move mountains to help the Ponto’s recover from this tragedy!

If you've got some time this weekend, and you are looking to help the Ponto family out, this would be the event to attend.

Thanks to our pal Nadder for passing this along to us.

