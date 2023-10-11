Pet of the Week: Big Buddy!

Meet Big Buddy!

Image via Tri-County Humane Society Image via Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Despite the name, Big Buddy is a mama kitty. She was discovered in a barn along with her three kittens. She's a domestic shorthair/mix, and has been housetrained!

Big Buddy is initially unsure of other cats, dogs, and people; but will slowly warm up to you if offered wet food (my spirit animal!).

Big Buddy has a big heart despite her mysterious past. Nobody's sure what she's been up to for her 2+ years of life, but she's now awaiting her forever home to begin the next chapter of her life.

Get our free mobile app

As of this writing (10/10/2023) she hasn't yet been spayed, but will be shortly.

If you're on the fence (WHY?!), Tri-County Humane Society is offering a "Name Your Own Price" adoption promotion on all adult cats (six months or older). Short on up-front cash but have the purrfect home? Perhaps you're doing quite well and really want to give back for the opportunity to bring home a new best buddy? "Name Your Own Price" to adopt now at Tri-County Humane Society!

If Big Buddy doesn't quite fit with your situation, check out all the kitty makes and models who've been through Tri-County Humane Society's processing and are awaiting THEIR buddy; either in-person at 725 8th Street NE in St Cloud, or even peruse online and call TCHS when you find your match (deposit required to lock-in your new buddy)!

Adopt, don't shop. Browse the available cats online and call 320-252-0896 to secure your new kitty BFF!

Labor Day Weekend Northern Lights as Seen in Minnesota

Holdingford...in Pictures