Pediatricians Glad to Hear Vaccine Approval for 5-11 Year Olds

ST. CLOUD -- Local pediatricians are happy to hear the COVID-19 vaccine will become available for kids ages five to 11-years-old following the Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee's approval earlier this week.

Dr. Jill Amsberry is a pediatrician with CentraCare. She says it's good to see this next age group become eligible, as they continue to see many kids come into the clinic with COVID.

A large percentage of children who have Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or that complex disease that can come even after a mild COVID course, those kids are often in that 5-11 age group. We are seeing that in our clinic and those children are being set out to our children's hospitals throughout the state.

Amsberry says they have been fielding many questions from parents asking how soon the vaccine will be available, how it will be administered, and if they feel the vaccine is right for their child.

She says once the CDC makes their recommendation on Tuesday, they will have a better idea as to which kids are eligible in that specific age group.

They may decide all children in this age group are eligible to receive the vaccine, or they may decide only certain individuals with high risk conditions can receive the vaccine among 5-11 year-olds.

Amsberry says it's important to remember this vaccine will be a lower dose then what has been given to adults.

She says as a pediatrician feels reassured by the data that the vaccine will be safe and effective for kids.

Since July 1st, there have been more than 45,200 pediatric cases and more than 300 child hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Minnesota.