Only Locals Understand the History of These Two Amazing Places in St. Cloud

Ever since returning to my home state of Minnesota and landing here in St. Cloud I've been looking for unique and historic places to visit. Many people have mentioned "Val's Hamburgers" to me. Enough that I decided it was time to read up and find out what all the excitement is about.

Turns out that "Val's Rapid Service" is the lone survivor of a regional franchise. Val's Rapid Serv, as it was originally known, has been a mainstay here in St. Cloud for over 60 years. It was originally a gas station but was purchased by Val and Kathleen Henning and then remodeled into a restaurant serving burgers, fry's and shakes.

"Val's Rapid Serv" was part of a Regional franchise but is now the one remaining location. The food is good enough that 60+ years later, people still can't say enough good things. When it opened, you picked up a phone in the lobby that connected you to the kitchen. That's since been updated with computers, and of course you can order online now as well. I'm told the portions are big so arrive hungry.

The second place is truly "historic". It's the Stearns History Museum. It's where you can discover the history of Central Minnesota all under one roof. From their "Hops and History" program series on beer, to the "At War and At Home, The WWII Experience" with reenactors and interactive exhibits. There is lots to learn and lots of fun to be had.

Also, the Sterns History Museum is a 2023 Blue Star Museum, a program that will provide free admission to currently-serving US Military Personnel and their families this summer.

So if you haven't been to these two places in St. Cloud you need to add them to your "Must Visit" list.

