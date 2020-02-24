Olympian and Author Melinda Harrison joins Kelly Cordes on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" today, February 24th, on WJON at 10:40 am to discuss the roll of parents of kids in sports; The post sports transition.

You're a sports kid all through high school...maybe even college and beyond. You continue to reach the top of the mountain. What happens when there are no more mountains for you to reach the top of? You change careers and start reaching again. But the transition isn't always easy. How do we as parents help our kids prepare for not just their goals in sports, but plan for a future beyond that?

Melinda Harrison has lived that life and shares her story with us this morning; talking about her new book "Personal Next."

