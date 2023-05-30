Odd or Incredible? Urban Silo Living Is A Real Thing In This Minnesota City

Dictionary.com defines a silo as being: a structure, typically cylindrical, in which fodder or forage is kept. Nothing in that definition does it sound like a place to live, let alone turn a group of silos into apartments. But, that is what someone did back in the 80s, and these apartments look fantastic from the rare pictures we can find of the inside.

The apartments are located in Minneapolis, just outside of the downtown building district, at 3141 Dean Court. The apartments are converted grain silos that were transformed into apartments back in 1983, after they had sat for a few years, being unused.

It seems living in the old apartments must be pretty nice as there rarely seems to be an opening or apartment that is available to rent. All of the online listings I found were marked as under contract, even though they were listed less than a week ago!

One previous listing for an apartment on the third floor says that renters will get be: "nestled between Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska. Walking in you'll find exposed concrete walls; hardwood flooring; Â ½ bath; an incredible upgraded lighting package; and a kitchen featuring stainless steel backsplash and appliances, with ample countertop space and cabinetry. Upstairs has two sunny bedrooms with two remodeled full bathrooms, and extra space in the master bedroom for the home office. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 1 storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable & internet."

The photos that accompany that for rest post on Apartments.com were really beautiful, and show what living in a silo looks like in 2023!

