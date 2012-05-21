New Program Coming to WJON; “Question of the Week”

WJON will be introducing a new interactive radio program weekly from 9:10-10 Fridays beginning Friday May 25. The program will be asking listeners to weigh in on the "Question of the Week". It will change every week and can vary from asking "What is your favorite festival/city event in St. Cloud" to "If you could eliminate a law currently on the books what would it be?" We'll be tracking each reaction on email, facebook and on the air. When the show is over we'll post the results on wjon.com.