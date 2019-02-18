New Craft Idea: Tiny World In Tin Box-Create Your Own! [WATCH]

Sandrates/Youtube

THIS IS CALLING MY MOTHERS NAME

I actually want to make one of these so bad! Does this not look like the coolest thing ever! I don't know why I'm fascinated with all these tiny craft ideas like fairy gardens and now tiny worlds in a tin box...but I am fascinated. Maybe it's because you can create so many different ideas!

The lady that posted this says it came from China and the directions were in Chinese. It wasn't a problem since the pictures were so clear.

COST

It looks like these little boxes cost about $12 each; not bad for a craft that you can build a collection on. Of course, the woman who posted this story actually got one for free to try!

LINKS

Click here to link to the website. I've never ordered from this site, but it appears to have 4-5 star ratings.