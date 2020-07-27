Nearly An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Sunday

ST. CLOUD -- We got nearly an inch of rain here in St. Cloud Sunday. The National Weather Service says we officially had .91 at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

That brings us to 5.19 inches so far for the month, which is nearly 2 1/2 inches above normal. Here at the radio station, our rain gauge has collected 6.23 inches of rain so far in July.

We're also nearly an inch above normal since June 1st.

However, for the entire year, we're still nearly two inches below normal.