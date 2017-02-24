N64 Smash Brothers FREE Tournament Tomorrow at 2 pm

WHAT'S HAPPENING

Our friends at LGS Electronics are holding a FREE N64 tournament Saturday, February 25th. The tournament will start at 2 pm, and there's no cost. It's open to all ages. If you are interested in playing or getting more information about the event, call LGS Electronics: 320.200.4004.

LGS Electronics/Facebook

DO YOU HAVE A LOCAL 411?

