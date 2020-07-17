My Life; Jim Souhan [PODCAST]

Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan was my guest this week on WJON's My Life series. Learn about his early beginnings in Baltimore, Maryland where he cultivated his love of baseball and the Orioles. Jim also grew up loving the Baltimore Colts. The Colts were big in Baltimore at that time. Jim's parents were a big influence on what he would become. His mom loved books and reading while his dad was a big sports fan. Listen to the 4-part series below.

Jim's first job in the newspaper business was at the Dallas Morning News where he eventually became the beat writer for the Dallas Cowboys. He left Dallas in 1989 to become the beat writer for the Minnesota Vikings for the Star Tribune. Jim also spent time as the beat writer for the Twins in the 90s before landing a full-time columnist gig from the Star Tribune in 2004 when Dan Barreiro left the newspaper to do radio full-time.

