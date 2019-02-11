Mother, Daughter Fatally Shot at Minneapolis Apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minneapolis police are looking for a suspect or suspects who fatally shot two women at an apartment building.

Neighbors say 67-year-old Eileen Mark and her daughter, 42-year-old Jennifer Ann Angerhofer of Coon Rapids, were killed about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. They were shot in an apartment in a seven-story housing complex. The Hennepin County medical examiner says Mark died of a gunshot wound to the chest while Angerhofer died of a gunshot wound to the face and neck.

Resident Teri Welch says Mark volunteered at a homeless shelter and collected clothing for the needy.

Police spokesman John Elder tells reporters detectives were interviewed a number of people and have ruled out a murder-suicide.