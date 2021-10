Sauk Rapids-Rice fell at Moorhead 21-12 Friday night to drop to 6-1 on the season. The Storm has posted wins over Sartell-St. Stephen, Tech, Alexandria, Cambridge-Isanti, Bemidji and St. Francis this season. The Storm close the regular season Wednesday October 20th at Monticello. Moorhead improves to 5-1.

Elsewhere:

Bemidji 41, Tech 8 (Tech is 0-7)

Becker 23, Apollo 18 (Apollo is 3-4)