Moms: Learn The Secret Language Of Babies with Oprah [VIDEO]

OWN/YOUTUBE

HOW DIFFERENT WOULD LIFE BE IF YOU KNEW WHAT YOUR BABY WAS SAYING

If I could just go back in time..I think this would have helped me decipher a lot of unknown mysteries I had with my beautiful baby boys when the were newborns.

THE SECRET LANGUAGE OF BABIES

If you are a new Mom, or a new Grandma, knowing these sounds might come in handy! Take a listen! This was featured on Oprah in 2006. A lady named Priscilla Dunstan, explained that all babies communicate with 5 universal sounds. AND...and if Moms will just sit and listen to these sounds a few times, they will be able to quickly identify what their babies needs are. Take a listen.

You can learn more and even download an App to help you with your baby by clicking HERE now.