MN Woman Gets More Than She Bargained For at Coffee Drive-Thru

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...yeah most likely a plane that dropped a load of stinky poop an a Burnsville woman's car.

According to cbsnews.com, Carisa Browne of Burnsville was just out, like any other day, getting her first dose of caffeine when the totally unexpected happened. Out of the sky fell what looked and smelled like feces and landed on Brownes's car and the car in from of her at the coffee drive up window at Heads Up Coffee.

I was waiting in line, getting my daily coffee…and all of a sudden brown dropped onto my vehicle," Browne said. "It was like it rained brown for a second, boom, like that. I got out and I went to the car in front of me and I was like, 'What just happened to us?' And he was like, 'I have no idea.''

From the amount of whatever dropped, it's pretty clear it could not have been a bird or birds. There was just too much, in fact, enough to cover Browne's car and the car in front of her.

"Also my child was with me, so I'm glad the windows weren't open," she said. "The odor was so strong that the woman who was handing me my coffee noted how much it smelled,"

"It stinked," said Browne's child. "It was poop."

It seems clear it was poop that fell from the sky but what it fell from, it seems could only be a plane. Browne said the area was under a flight path but she was confused on how something like this could happen. "I had my A&P license, I went to school to be an aircraft mechanic, and I didn't know if there was even a way to release it mid-flight, so that's why I'm a little confused, I'm gonna look into it," she said.

WCCO News is working on finding out what exactly happened and being the true coffee drinker, she is, Browne did get the coffee she came for, "It's gonna take a lot to stand between me and my coffee [laughs]!" she said.

