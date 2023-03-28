Minnesota State Fair has been slowly but surely releasing their acts to perform at the Grandstand Concert Series this summer and they just released another one.

So far announced:

Friday, August 25: The Chicks: World Tour 2023 with special guest Wild Rivers

Monday, August 28: Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills

Tuesday, August 29: Brandi Carlile

Wednesday, August 30: Minnesota native rapper Yung Gravy will be there with special guest bbno$

Thursday, August 31: Duran Duran: Future Past with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Now add Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan to the list of acts that will perform this year on the Grand Stand at the Minnesota State Fair.

A part of me may have screamed a little when I heard about Boyz II Men because they have been a longtime favorite R&B group of mine. Actually had the pleasure of seeing them a few years back when they were in Moorhead, Minnesota at their outdoor venue Bluestem Amphitheatre. With hits like "Motownphilly", "End of the Road", "One Sweet Day" that they did with Mariah Carey, and "I'll Make Love to You", among many many more, one will be able to sing from start to finish!

Then you have Chaka Khan, who has been a music icon for years for not just singing, but for writing music, acting and so much more as well. The combination sounds like one you won't want to miss!

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 31 at 10am with all the info you need to know located right here.

