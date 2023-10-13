MN Realtor With ‘Long Arms’ Donates ‘Twin’ Beds After Twins Season Ends
You might have seen a certain Minnesota realtor's billboards before, especially along a stretch between St. Micheal/Albertville and Maple Grove along I-94. You'll know that you've seen them as they feature the realtor with his arms spread WIDE OPEN as if offering to give you a hug or to show you how much he wants your business. Well, this same guy is putting his money where his billboards are, as he is donating 90 mattresses to kids in need after the Twins season ended in the playoffs.
The final message from this real estate magnet came after the Twins were beat by the Astros in Game 4 of the ALDS, losing the playoff series 3 games to 1.
During the playoff series with the Astros, there were billboards bought in both Houston and Minnesota that featured messages from both the Minnesota real estate agent, and the Astros million-dollar betting fan, Mattress Mack.
Personally, I think the move is a class act, but given how much both these guys make in a year, they should be donating beds to needy kids regardless.
