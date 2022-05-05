MN House Passes Tax Cut Bill

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota House has passed a tax-credit-and-rebate bill that backers say targets relief to families with young children, seniors on fixed incomes and those with student loan debt.

Republicans say with nearly a 10-billion-dollar budget surplus, there should be permanent tax cuts like the Senate passed.

Dilworth Representative Paul Marquart responds to the criticism…

Into the next biennium, there are 1.6 billion dollars in tax cuts, but 1.2 billion of it is permanent.

Mazeppa Republican Steve Drazkowski says over ten billion dollars of the people's money has piled up in a huge budget surplus:

That's six thousand dollars... per income taxpayer... or 12 thousand dollars per couple.

It remains to be seen whether Democrats and Republicans can reach a deal before the legislature adjourns May 23rd.

The Minnesota News Network Contributed This Report.