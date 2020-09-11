MN High School Sophomore Starts Free Tutoring Program

How many kids do you know that want to spend their free time in the summer working? Not only working, but working for free?

Believe it or not, that's exactly what one high school teen and her friends and family decided to do this year.

Tanisha Kota is going to be a Junior this year and attends Eastview High School in Apple Valley, Minnesota. I was able to interview Tanisha yesterday on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes." Click on the player below to listen to the interview.

She came up with this great idea to offer FREE tutoring online to kids from Kindergarten through 5th grade wanting the extra help. She created Geniusprep.org. Young people from all over the US stepped up to the plate to tutor students for free.

Tanisha wanted to make sure that every child was still able to receive the help they needed with school, and feels that education is a powerful tool that can steer students in the right direction, to give them a bright future.

According to the website, the mission at Genius Prep is to provide high-quality tutoring services in a fun way.

Geniusprep Tutors goal is to make sure that students are having fun and enjoying the classes, while still learning new things. The team caters to each student's specific needs to ensure excellence.

The tutoring program is only offered during the summer months, but if you think your child needs extra help after the school year, make sure that you put geniusprep.org in your notes, on your fridge, and set up tutoring later in the year when you have a better picture of what your kids may want to participate in.

​For more information on how to utilize this tutoring service, or if your high school student would like to volunteer their time to become a Tutor, send an email to Genius.prep.contact@gmail.com