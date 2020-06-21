Minnesota’s Overall COVID-19 Testing Total Passes 500,000

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department reported 461 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths from Saturday.

The overall totals are now 32,920 and 1,380 respectively. An additional 458 people have recovered for a total of 28,663.

Currently, there are 322 people in the hospital, with 160 of them in the ICU.

Locally Sherburne County added two new cases and Stearns County added three. The MDH says over 504,000 tests have been run statewide.