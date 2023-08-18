Minnesota’s Oldest Tik Tocker Goes To The Steel County Fair

MEET PAPA JAKE

The family of Papa Jake, the 100-year-old US Veteran TikTok sensation, is going to be so happy that they have these video stories from him in years to come.

Papa Jake is a Minnesota native, who now lives in California. His real name is Jake Larson. One of his most recent stories in TikTok has taken him all the way back to The Steel County Fair in Owatonna.

100 YEARS YOUNG

Jake is 100 years old, and grew up on his family farm located outside of New Hope. Jake joined the National Guard when he was just 15 years old, because he lied about his age. He served his country and according to the article, is lucky to be alive.

THE STEELE COUNTY FREE FAIR HOLDS SPECIAL MEMORIES FOR JAKE

In the video above, Papa Jake makes the announcement that he is coming back to Minnesota and specifically to Owatonna, where he went to high school, and then into the military. He talks about what an honor it is to be coming back to The Steele County Fair and has other videos that share some insight on the years during The Great Depression, and how he and his brother were able to see an amazing motorcycle show back then, by sneaking into the fairgrounds as they didn't have any money to go.

Jake is going to have a booth at the fair and hopes that anyone who is coming to the fair, and watches his videos, will stop by his booth and have a chat.

