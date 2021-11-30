Minnesota’s Most Popular Holiday Movie Is…

The results are in. Before looking at the most recent study through preply.com of the most popular holiday movies in each state, I would have guessed that Minnesota's favorite Christmas movie would be "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation". That's the one I hear everyone talk about. Maybe you are one of those people that can look at another person across the room at a holiday party and recite a line from a popular christmas movie, and 4 other people holding glasses of eggnog raise them in the air and follow your movie line with cheers and laughter, and sometimes recite the next line from the movie. I've never been able to do that.

AMERICA'S FAVORITE HOLIDAY MOVIES

America's favorite holiday movies this year, according to the study conducted by Rotten Tomatoes and Box Office Mojo were:

5. Happiest Season

4. Edward Scissorhands

3. Elf

2. The 2018 version of "The Grinch"

1. Home Alone

MINNESOTA'S FAVORITE HOLIDAY MOVIE

This should tell you something. Minnesotans don't think like other people. We have a lot of Minnesota pride. Our favorite holiday movie actually wasn't "Vacation", "Home Alone", or any of the favorites across the country. Our favorite movie this year was "Jingle All The Way".

REASONING

There is good reason for "Jingle All The Way" being our favorite movie. Much of the Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad movie is about two fathers fighting over a Turbo-Man action figure for their sons during a last-minute shopping spree. The movie was filmed in St. Paul and Minneapolis, including on location at the Mall of America. I mean seriously, we get excited about seeing our locations in the movies right? It doesn't happen very often. Obviously, the rest of the country didn't share in our joy for the movie based in our backyard.

Our Wisconsin neighbors chose "Elf", North Dakota chose "The Santa Clause" and "Frosty the Snowman". South Dakota chose "The Christmas Chronicles" and "Miracle on 34th Street", and Iowa chose "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation".

