Minnesotans Spend HOW Much Time Writing Emails Every Week?!
Work 40 hours a week? Ever feel like you're spending over 1/4 of your time writing and responding emails?
Turns out...we are.
Gross.
Some bored researcher ran away from his/her emailing duties (heh heh...doodies) and surveyed 8,000 small business employees. That's a lot. The results?
We
waste happily spend 11 hours writing 112 emails every week.
EVERY. WEEK.
Ever heard of "TL;DR"? If you haven't, I'll remove myself from your lawn and explain: it stands for, "Too Long; Didn't Read". Over half of workers surveyed (I think that number is low) admitted to skimming over emails and simply not reading the entire email if it's too long. How long is "too long"?
Eight sentences. I'm not even done with my greeting in eight sentences.
I may have an efficiency problem.
Me thinks there are gooder, more efficient ways of communicating. "This is just the way it's done" is outdated and unproductive.
Nearly 2/3rds of our emails go unanswered, and half of the responses we get will ask a question we just answered. 45% of respondents said that they've missed a deadline or a meeting because they didn't read an email.
Some people just aren't made for electronic correspondence.
It's me. I'm some people. Are you some people, too? Chances are, you are!