Minnesotans Spend HOW Much Time Writing Emails Every Week?!

Work 40 hours a week? Ever feel like you're spending over 1/4 of your time writing and responding emails?

Turns out...we are.

Gross.

OMG! Photo by OSPAN ALI on Unsplash) OMG, ew! (Photo by OSPAN ALI on Unsplash) loading...

Some bored researcher ran away from his/her emailing duties (heh heh...doodies) and surveyed 8,000 small business employees. That's a lot. The results?

We waste happily spend 11 hours writing 112 emails every week.

EVERY. WEEK.

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash Get started? I'd rather get WRECKED! (Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash) loading...

Ever heard of "TL;DR"? If you haven't, I'll remove myself from your lawn and explain: it stands for, "Too Long; Didn't Read". Over half of workers surveyed (I think that number is low) admitted to skimming over emails and simply not reading the entire email if it's too long. How long is "too long"?

Eight sentences. I'm not even done with my greeting in eight sentences.

I may have an efficiency problem.

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash I used to double-fist drinks, now I double-fist emails (Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash) loading...

Me thinks there are gooder, more efficient ways of communicating. "This is just the way it's done" is outdated and unproductive.

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash Hiiiii! I hope this email finds you unwell, if at all! (Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash) loading...

Nearly 2/3rds of our emails go unanswered, and half of the responses we get will ask a question we just answered. 45% of respondents said that they've missed a deadline or a meeting because they didn't read an email.

Some people just aren't made for electronic correspondence.

It's me. I'm some people. Are you some people, too? Chances are, you are!

