How Many of These Unwritten Office Rules Have YOU Broken?
TAKE THESE TPS REPORTS AND SHOVE THEM STRAIGHT UP YOUR ASk anyone about working in an office and they'll probably quote Office Space as a defense mechanism. Something something Mondays. yyeeeaaaahh.
How many of these have you broken, and how many more has that jerkface in the cubicle next to you broken?
Unspoken Office Rules You Should Never Break
Rule #1: Never Schedule a Meeting First Thing Monday or Last Thing Friday
Seriously: unless it involves gourmet coffee (Monday) or hallucinogenic edibles (Friday...or Monday) do NOT bookend a miserable work week with a miserable-r meeting!
Rule #2: Don't Complain About Everything All the Time
Constant negativity is both lame and infectious. Save it for (un)happy hour after work.
Rule #3: Keep Your Hands To Yourself
The Georgia Satellites nailed it, even if it was a much different context: other people's stuff is off-limits. If you can't ask first, U Can't Touch This.
Rule #4: Speakerphone is a Big Nope
Unless you have your own office complete with a closeable door, don't use a speakerphone. It's annoying AF in public, it's even worse in the office.
Rule #5: Being Stinky Stinks
It's not just body odor: super mega ultra pungent perfume/cologne is also unacceptable. If I can smell you an hour after you left the zip code, you're wearing too much. A little goes a long way, bud.
Rule #6: Beware the (Your) Communal Coffee Mug
If you leave your coffee mug in the kitchen, it becomes the office coffee mug. If you don't want that, leave it in your office/at your desk and hope everyone respects Rule #3.
Rule #7: Don't Nuke Fish
Don't microwave fish, or anything else that stinks up the entire building. Not only does it stink, but anything that's nuked after gets cross-contaminated with the fishiness.
Rule #8: Don't Be Too Efficient
Not only can it make the slower co-workers (side note: you can't them that. Ask me how I know) look bad, but it'll just set you up to get assigned even more work. If you're not busy, keep it to yourself.
Rule #9: Don't Extend Meetings
The everlasting meeting is finally nearing its end, and the boss asks, "Anything else?" KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT. If you have something to bring up, do so on your time, not everyone else's time.
H/T: Reddit