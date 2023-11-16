"Po-TAY-toes. Boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a stew!" Samwise Gamgee

It didn't result in the 'Tater Fight Club like I had hoped (for which I'd already broken the first rule), but when I asked listeners which potato variety was their favorite for making mashed potatoes, the answers varied...and made me very hungry.

Jodi and Jason agreed that Yukon Gold potatoes are the best.

Jeremy, Rene, and Barley preferred Russets.

Jeremiah and Peter were seeing Red.

Jason (different Jason) combines Red and Russets.

Doug cut right to the chase: "Cooked ones. Raw is just [too] hard to mash."

Which Potato Should I Use?

Besides "all of the potatoes!", certain 'taters will get you different results.

Russet Potatoes

The ol' standby 'tater that's most commonly used for baked potatoes. If you want mashed potatoes that are light and fluffy, use Russets. They have more starch than the other options, which equates to more fluff. DON'T OVER-MASH THEM, or else they'll get sticky...unless that's your goal. You do you, boo!

Yukon Gold Potatoes

Do you like your mashed potatoes to be thick and creamy? Use the Yukon Golds. They'll absorb less water than Russets, so they're more forgiving if you mess up prepping them.

With Our Powers Combined...

Want mashed potatoes that are light and fluffy, yet creamy? Piss off Idahoans and combine Russets and Yukon Golds. The ideal ratio is two Yukons for every Russet, but feel free to experiment.

Red Potatoes

Feeling lazy? Reach for the Reds. Boiling them will usually remove the peels, so you don't have to peel them. If you're like me and prefer "smashed potatoes", leave the peels on! It's called 'flavor', sweaty.

H/T: Huff Post

