Last week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Minnesota's own Stacy C. Bauer, a teacher and mom who loves writing and had a vision to create a different type of children's book, to help young people discover what they are capable of. In searching for the topics for her book, she ran across some young people that are achieving amazing goals right now. By reaching out to this one person, she discovered that there are many children out there already doing what they can to do good things to make our world a better place.

Stacy C. Bauer

Each book is full of stories of real life kids doing extraordinary things. As a teacher, Stacy thought, what better way to let kids know that they have the power to do important things for the world around them.

Each book is filled with stories of kids following their passions. Some of them want to make our environment better. Some of them want to help animals. The books tell their stories, and show empathy and respect for all different kinds of people.

The books represent children from all over the world including some children with disabilities.

The books share the stories of kids who want to help the world in many ways, including:

Gifting sick kids with stuffed unicorns.

Planting a billion trees.

Giving blankets to kids who are feeling lonely.

Feeding the homeless.

Advocating for girls education.

Protecting the rain forest.

Donating to animal shelters, and many more.

Stacy C. Bauer

The last I checked Stacy's Kickstarter campaign was just shy of $500 from reaching the Kickstarter goal. Stacy at this point has 9 days left to reach her goal of $24,500. The amount covers the cost of paying for the books creation, illustration, distribution, etc.

Stacy already has 3 out of the 7 books in the series finished, which she already paid for. If you would like to learn more about the books, or if you would like to help Stacy reach her goal, you can go to her Kickstarter.com page.

I wish her the best of luck. These books are inspiring. If you would like to listen to our interview, you can click on the player below.

