Minnesota Woman Inducted into a Fast Food Cravers Hall of Fame

Minnesota Woman Inducted into a Fast Food Cravers Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Well, who knew this was a thing?  Did you know that there was a fast food "cravers" hall of fame?  I certainly didn't.

A woman named Chris Henry from Forest Lake was inducted into the "White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame".  An honor which I had no idea existed until I saw this story.

What did she do that got her this honor? I will tell you, and it's pretty crazy.  But to each their own.

Get our free mobile app

Chris Henry was inducted into the "White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame" because she wrote a letter to the corporate headquarters for White Castle which are located in Ohio, to let them know that she purchased her house simply because of it's proximity to a White Castle restaurant.  That was her deciding factor when buying a home.

According to KSTP in Minneapolis, Henry had this to say after she received her award along with the iconic White Castle blue jacket.

“It was amazingly exciting,” Henry said. “I never in a million years would I thought I would be sitting here.

Everyone has their dreams.  And this was a dream that was realized for this particular person, so YAY to her! My dreams might be a little different, but as I said, to each their own.  She's really happy.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today

These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today

Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

 

 

Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON