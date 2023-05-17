Minnesota Woman Inducted into a Fast Food Cravers Hall of Fame

Well, who knew this was a thing? Did you know that there was a fast food "cravers" hall of fame? I certainly didn't.

A woman named Chris Henry from Forest Lake was inducted into the "White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame". An honor which I had no idea existed until I saw this story.

What did she do that got her this honor? I will tell you, and it's pretty crazy. But to each their own.

Chris Henry was inducted into the "White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame" because she wrote a letter to the corporate headquarters for White Castle which are located in Ohio, to let them know that she purchased her house simply because of it's proximity to a White Castle restaurant. That was her deciding factor when buying a home.

According to KSTP in Minneapolis, Henry had this to say after she received her award along with the iconic White Castle blue jacket.

Everyone has their dreams. And this was a dream that was realized for this particular person, so YAY to her! My dreams might be a little different, but as I said, to each their own. She's really happy.

