Minnesota Voted Great State to be a Doctor

I'M TELLING MY SONS TO GO BACK TO COLLEGE

Have you ever considered becoming a Doctor? Or do you think one of your kids has what it takes to be the Doctor in the the family? The good news is, if you want your kid to become a Doctor but not move far away from you, they won't have to. Minnesota has been voted THE BEST place to be a Doctor, according to WalletHub.

Doctors have always been important, but are especially important during times like these through the COVID-19 pandemic.

We all know that Doctors make pretty good money...and I think we all agree...they should definitely be compensated for putting up with us when we are crabby and ill.

HOW MUCH DO DOCTORS MAKE?

But just how much do Doctors make? They are among the highest-paid and most educated professionals in the U.S. General physicians had a mean salary of approximately $196,000 in 2020. Yikes!!!! Hello part time jobs.

THE PRICE YOU PAY TO BECOME A DOCTOR

The difficult part is, they definitely don’t start out wealthy. The average medical-school debt is around $215,000. Knowing that, you probably want to know where you should be working when you get done with school, and lucky for us, Minnesota is at the top of the food chain.

2nd to only Montana, Minnesota came in at the number 2.

THE TOP FIVE

Montana Minnesota Idaho Wisonsin Kansas

THE BOTTOM FIVE

47. New Jersey

48. District of Columbia

49. New York

50. Alaska

51. Rhode Island

Now, granted; you have to really want to help people to be a good Doctor, right? Maybe not? Maybe you just need to be super confident and like to solve problems and happen to save lives because of it. Either way...if you've got the time and the brains, we could always use a good doctor in the house.