Minnesota Twins 2022 Special Events & Promotions

Here's a look at the Minnesota Twins special events and promotions schedule for 2022.

The team, is off to a great start, sitting in first place in the American League Central Division with series this week against the Houston Astros at Target Field.

2022 Special Events & Promotion Highlights

Dollar Hot Dog Night (5/10) : Every Tuesday, hot dogs are just $1 at the Hennepin Grille and Taste of Twins Territory concession stands Limit 20,000 per game; 2 per person.

Star Wars T-Shirt Night (5/11) : The first 10,000 fans through the gate will receive a free Minnesota Twins Star Wars t-shirt.

Kids Day (5/15) : Every Sunday, kids meals are half price--just $4! Postgame, kids can run the bases. Kids Meals are available at the Hennepin Grille by Section 311 and Taste of Twins Territory by Section 124.

Get our free mobile app

Twins Ball Cap Night (5/27) : The first 10,000 fans through the gate will receive a free Minnesota Twins Star ball cap.

Friday Night Fireworks (6/10) : Postgame fireworks every Friday night game from June through August.

Play Ball T-shirt Night (6/12) : The first 5,000 kids 12 & under through the gate will receive a free Minnesota Twins Play Ball t-shirt.

You can see the full list of dates and promotions for the 2022 home season at Target Field HERE.

Single-game tickets for the remaining 2022 home schedule are on sale now at twinsbaseball.com and the MLB Ballpark app.