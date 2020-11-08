Minnesota Sets New Single-Day COVID-19 Case Record Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 31 additional deaths due to complications of COVID-19 and a new one day record of 5,924 cases on Sunday.

Statewide the cumulative totals now stand at 2,656 and 180,862 respectively.

Benton County reported two more deaths and 66 new positive cases. Stearns County reported one death and 187 cases. Sherburne County reported one death and 175 cases.

Health officials say over 3,120,000 tests have been completed in the state since the start of the pandemic.