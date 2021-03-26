Minnesota Serial Rapist Sentenced

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office photo
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A serial rapist responsible for numerous sexual assaults in the Twin Cities has been sentenced to over 45 years in prison.

According to a news release from the Hennepin County Attorney's office, 35-year-old Jory Wiebrand of Ham Lake was given the sentence today for his conviction on charges connected to attacks on five women in Minneapolis. He was originally charged with raping 14 women between 2015 and 2020, with many of the attacks occurring near the University of Minnesota campus.

Through a plea agreement, he earlier admitted to four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The criminal complaint against Wiebrand Indicates he was finally identified as a suspect when investigators discovered a fingerprint on a piece of glass at one of the crime scenes.

