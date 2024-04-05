Minnesota ‘s Most Trusted Companies Revealed: Newsweek’s List

Newsweek magazine has released the third annual list of the “Most Trustworthy Companies in America”.

In a recent PwC survey, 90 percent of business executives believe customers highly trust their companies, but the same poll found 30 percent of customers highly trust companies they do business with. The 60-point gap is three percentage points higher than when PwC conducted the same poll in 2022.

Newsweek and Statista worked together to compile more than 97,000 company evaluations from more than 25,000 Americans to find the most trusted in companies in America.

Here’s How Minnesota Companies Fared within their respective categories:

#3 Most Trusted in Construction – Valspar

The Valspar Corporation is an American manufacturer of paint and coatings based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. With over 11,000 employees in 26 countries and a company history that spans two centuries, officials say it is the sixth-largest paint and coating corporation in the world.

#4 Most Trusted in Food and Beverage – Land O’ Lakes

Land O'Lakes is all about dairy and agriculture, bringing top-notch products and innovative ideas. Their mission? To support farmers, whip up quality stuff, and keep communities thriving worldwide!

#6 Most Trusted in Food and Beverage – General Mills

A global food company crafting beloved brands like Cheerios, Betty Crocker, and Yoplait. With a commitment to nourishing lives through tasty and wholesome products, General Mills strives for sustainability and community impact, shaping the future of food with innovation and dedication to consumer well-being.

#7 Most Trusted in Automotive and Components – Polaris

A renowned manufacturer of power sports vehicles like ATVs, snowmobiles, and motorcycles, enriching outdoor experiences worldwide. With a legacy of innovation and quality, Polaris empowers adventure seekers with cutting-edge technology and rugged reliability, fostering a community united by a passion for exploration and adrenaline-fueled thrills.

#8 Most Trusted in Machines and Industrial Equipment – Graco

A leading provider of precision fluid handling solutions and industrial machinery, revolutionizing manufacturing processes globally. With a legacy of innovation spanning decades, Graco designs and manufactures high-quality equipment for spraying, pumping, and coating applications, empowering industries to achieve efficiency, reliability, and superior results.

#9 Most Trusted in Machines and Industrial Equipment – Toro

A trusted name in industrial machinery, Toro specializes in innovative solutions for turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, and construction equipment. With a commitment to quality and performance, Toro serves professionals and homeowners alike, enhancing outdoor environments worldwide with cutting-edge technology and reliable products.

#11 Most Trusted in Insurance – UnitedHealth Group

A global healthcare organization committed to improving access to quality care and advancing health outcomes for millions worldwide. Through innovative solutions, technology-driven initiatives, and a vast network of providers, UnitedHealth Group leads the way in shaping the future of healthcare, ensuring healthier lives for individuals and communities everywhere.

#13 Most Trusted in Transport, Logistics, and Packaging – Thermo King

A global leader in temperature-controlled transport solutions, ensuring the safe and reliable transport of perishable goods. With a legacy of innovation spanning decades, Thermo King's refrigeration systems and services set the standard for efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, powering the cold chain industry worldwide.

#13 Most Trusted in Travel, Dining, and Leisure – Carlson

A renowned hospitality company committed to providing exceptional experiences worldwide. With a portfolio of brands including Radisson, Country Inn & Suites, and Park Inn by Radisson, Carlson Hotels offers luxurious accommodations, attentive service, and unforgettable moments, creating lasting memories for travelers across the globe.

#15 Most Trusted in Construction – Andersen Corporation

A trusted name in Minnesota's construction industry, specializing in residential, commercial, and industrial projects. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, innovation, and client satisfaction, Anderson Construction delivers superior results, shaping communities and transforming visions into reality with integrity, expertise, and a commitment to excellence.

#16 Most Trusted in Financial Services – Deluxe

A leading provider of financial solutions and business services based in Minnesota. From payment processing to marketing solutions, Deluxe empowers businesses of all sizes to thrive and grow. With a legacy of innovation and dedication to client success, Deluxe sets the standard for excellence in the financial services industry.

Other Minnesota Companies making the list include Winnebago Industries (#22), Schwan’s Global Supply Chain (#27), Johnson Brothers (#37), Hormel Foods (#39), Cargill (#43), Jennie-O (#50), Medtronic (#31), NeueHealth (#23), Fastenal (#17), Ecolab (#29), Target (#27), Best Buy (#32), and Sleep Number (#57).