Minnesota Residents Need to Know This Popular Blender has Been Recalled

Let’s face it, most of us would like to be healthier and fitter. Maybe not ripped, but just in better shape. It's no surprise that the health and fitness world is a $5 trillion dollar industry.

One of the reasons there’s so much money spent; a lot of people are looking for the easiest ways to develop the on-going habit of doing what we need to do to stay on the path of better health.

One of the products making such a big splash over the last few years is the “Blend Jet”. You put fruit or vegetables into the cup and add milk and blend it into a tasty smoothie or some other healthy type of treat.

If you have one of these popular devices you need to be aware there’s been a recall on the “BlendJet2”. The second version of this product has been recalled by the company for a couple of reasons.

The “BlendJet 2” can overheat and catch fire, which isn’t what it’s supposed to do, or even a good thing. And on top of that, the blades can break off which as you can imagine creates other health issues as well.

The company says that owners need to remove the rubber seal from the base of the product and cut it into three or more pieces. Then take a photo of the bottom of the base which shows the serial number and take a photo of the rubber seal cut into pieces and then send to the company. Once they verify what they need to, they will send you a new base.

Send your pictures to www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall or safety@blendjet.com

to initiate the recall process. Or you can call 1-844-334-0562.