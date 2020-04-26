Minnesota Records 28 More COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 28 more people have now died from complications due to COVID-19. That again marks the deadliest day in the state so far and brings the overall total to 272.

The department also reported 156 new confirmed cases for a total of 3,602. The MDH says 1,774 of those people have recovered.

Currently, there are 285 Minnesotans in the hospital and 115 in the ICU. So far nearly 59,000 tests have been run statewide.

In the immediate area, Stearns County is still at 38 cases, followed by Wright County with 33, and Sherburne County now up to 16.

There are still four confirmed cases in Benton County, three in Todd County, and one in Morrison County.