Minnesota Officials Back Mask Mandate Amid Spikes Elsewhere

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Health experts are urging Gov. Tim Walz to require masks in public statewide amid concerns over the spike in coronavirus cases elsewhere.

Nationwide, the infection curve rising in 40 of 50 states. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the evidence is increasingly clear that masks are effective.

Walz says he's reevaluating the situation daily. Minnesota has seen an uptick in new confirmed cases, but hospitalizations continue to fall and there's still no definitive sign of a spike.

While the 13 deaths reported Thursday were the most since June 19, the 123 patients in intensive care marked the lowest since May 2.