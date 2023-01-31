Minnesota Man Interrupts Vehicle Break-In, Shot In Both Feet

This certainly could have been a whole lot worse for this guy. He's extremely lucky the assailants didn't shoot him in the head or any other vital area of his body. Not that being shot in both feet wouldn't be traumatic but at least not lethal.

Friday night around 9:45 in St Paul, according to fox9.com, a man heard glass break and suspected someone was attempting to break into a vehicle. This guy, who police did not name, took it upon himself to check things out.

He, indeed, did interrupt a break-in of the vehicle by an undetermined number of suspects and was subsequently shot in both feet before the assailants mad a run for it.

The suspects fled before police arrived on the scene. My guess would be that they shot this guy in the feet to keep him from chasing him. For whatever reason, the guy is pretty lucky to still be alive.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Duluth Street. Police have made no arrests, as of yet, in the assault. The victim was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment of the foot wounds, which police said were non-life threatening.

