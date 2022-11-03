Minnesota Holidazzle Tradition Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season
Holidazzle has always been one of my favorite traditions here in Minnesota. It used to be just a nightly parade down Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Now, it's grown to be so much more than that.
Each weekend that Holidazzle is featured includes food, beverages, and vendors with all sorts of fun things to look at and purchase for the holidays. There is quite an extensive list of vendors and restaurants that will be involved with Holidazzle this year. Some of them include Heavenly Feast BBQ, KCM Eggrolls, The Littlest Pancake, Fair Faves and so much more! Several beverage vendors will be attending too. There's coffee, hot chocolate, beers, seltzers and some fun Holidazzle drinks too. There will also be some gift vendors that will be involved all 4 of the weekends of Holidazzle which runs Fridays through Sundays beginning November 25 through December 18th.
If you would like a full list of all of the food, beverages and gift vendors that will be involved, you can check that out on their website.
Of course Santa will be there, so bring the kids to get their gift requests in before the big day!
The list of which vendors will be involved keeps growing and changing, so check back on their website to see who and what will be there to enjoy. Holidazzle event is going on for 4 weekends in Loring Park in Minneapolis.
You can also follow along with the events pertaining to Holidazzle on their Facebook page.
