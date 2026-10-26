UNDATED (WJON News) -- We're just over a week away from the general election. Every seat in the Minnesota Senate and House is on the ballot this year, and both parties are working hard to win the majority.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Senate Race

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson says the Senate looks like it will be decided by a handful of races.

Democrats are running a little scared in greater Minnesota. There's a seat in St. Cloud, there's a seat in Moorhead, and there's a seat on the Iron Range. The Republicans believe they should hold those seats; they are districts that Trump won, and they are districts where it feels as though it should be an opportunity for Republicans to win.

Olson says the Democrats are bullish on picking up two or three Senate seats in the suburbs in districts Kamala Harris won. The DFL currently has a one-vote majority in the Senate.

Minnesota House Race

In the race for control of the Minnesota House, Olson believes the Democrats have the advantage.

Democrats have a clear advantage only because more seats where Republicans hold the seat and Kamala Harris won. That would indicate that there should be some sort of revolt there. I think the Democrats have an advantage in 4-6 seats. Republicans have an advantage in 2-3 seats.

Currently, the House is tied with the same number of Republicans and Democrats.