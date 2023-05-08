Here's a deal!

Looking for some fun furniture, light fixtures, or other miscellaneous items? This is the sale for you!

Get our free mobile app

Mindology Mental Wellness Center is closing, but first, they are selling everything in what they are calling a "Get it Gone" sale.

This sale is happening on Saturday, May 13th from 9am until noon. They created an event on Facebook with these details listed:

The Mindology Mental Wellness Center is located in the Midtown Square Mall in St. Cloud. They have been a service to help with several different aspects of mental health. Some of the services provided include nutrition, talk therapy, life coaching, healing touch, spiritual direction and more. Because of some personal situations, Marc Van Herr and his family will be moving out of state, and are having to close the center.

So, they are having a huge sale and "everything must go". So, come in this Saturday from 9 to Noon, and see if any of the items are something that you could use.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system