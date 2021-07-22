Milwaukee Holds Parade Celebrating NBA Champion [PHOTOS]

MILWAUKEE -- The 2020-21 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks celebrated their first championship in 50 years with a parade through downtown Milwaukee Thursday.

Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Bucks players, coaches, owners, alumni and staff took part in the parade,

Getty Images

Getty Images

Following the parade, a championship celebration was held in Deer District with Bucks players, coaches, owners and executives taking the stage.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett attended the championship celebration.

Getty Images

They won the championship with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix Tuesday night 105 to 98, when police estimate 100,000 people jammed the Deer District, outside Fiserv Forum.

Getty Images

Meet the 10 MN Paralympic Athletes Competing in Tokyo This Summer