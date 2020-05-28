MIAC Football Adopting Divisional Format In 2021

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced the addition of St. Scholastica to the conference Wednesday afternoon, prompting a shift to a divisional format for football beginning in 2021.

The MIAC will now be divided into the "Northwoods" and "Skyline" divisions, with the monikers derived from the conference's two primary colors: Northwoods Green and Skyline Silver.

Comprising the Northwoods Division will be St. John's University, Carleton College, Gustavus Adolphus, St. Olaf and St. Scholastica. The Skyline Division will include Augsburg, Bethel, Hamline, Macalester and Concordia-Moorhead.

"The MIAC has a long and storied tradition in the sport of football," MIAC Commissioner Dan McKane said in a statement released Wednesday. "This divisional model will usher in a new era in MIAC football history and we look forward to the excitement that will bring to our institutions, rivalries, student-athletes, and fans."