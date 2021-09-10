MEET TILLY

Just look at those eyes. If you think she's got beautiful eyes, wait until you see those beautiful ears! Tilly is just a little over a year old, and is one big lovable fur baby at 44 pounds. She is a mixed breed brindle and white, and is happy and healthy but prefers to be your only pet.

LOTS OF ENERGY

She loves people and has been super lovable with the staff at TCHS, however, she is sensitive in certain spots, so Tilly needs to go home with someone who understands body language and who can work on building her trust issues. She was adopted once, but did not get along well with other cats and dogs, so she truly needs to go home with someone who can take time to train her. Obedience training would be highly encouraged because she is very treat motivated and would do well with someone who is patient and kind.

TILLY LOVES PLAYING FETCH

TCHS also recommends that she go home to someone who has a fenced in area or can keep her on a leash when not in a fenced in area. It's not known if Tilly is poddy trained, but she seems to be very alert and active. She would benefit from someone who can provide her the room to run and play as well.

She's smart! She loves to play fetch with her people and knows the commands to sit and lay down, so she definitely would learn more with the right forever person or family.

If you would like to meet Tilly, contact the Tri County Humane Society today and schedule an appointment to meet her. You can learn more about Tilly by going to tricountyhumanesociety.org or schedule your appointment by calling 320.252.0896.

